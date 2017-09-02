Hepatitis A detected in Western Family pineapple product

Hepatitis A was detected in a sample of Western Family pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups in Alberta and B.C.

The cups, which were produced Aug. 12 and had a best-before date of Aug. 19, were distributed to a number of Alberta Save-On-Foods locations, including eight in Edmonton and one in Calgary.

The risk of infection is considered to be low, said Alberta Health Services in a Saturday press release, and no illness has been reported.

Anyone who believes they may have consumed the pineapple are encouraged to call Health Link by dialing 811. Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.

The investigation is ongoing and additional products and stores may be identified.