High winds and snow smack Red Deer

F. W. Galbraith did not seem too perturbed by Monday’s winter blast. But non-bronze residents were bundling up as we got our first bitter taste of winter. Fear not, the cold is not here to stay — yet. It is expected to hit 21 C by Thursday.

A salt brine applied to hills on city streets, bridges and high-collision intersections helped make travel easier in Red Deer after snow started falling on the city early Monday morning.

About two cm of snow was forecast for the city, but the amount may reach about 5 cm before the end of the day.

Greg Sikora, the city’s public works manager, said the brine was applied a day or so before the snowfall to help it melt.

“What that does is basically prep the road to be ready for accumulations of snow or cool weather sleet. It’s all about a good offence, being able and prepared to dissipate the snow, and get one step ahead,” Sikora said.

He said throughout the day hills, bridges and intersections will be monitored, as well as the changing weather conditions. If roads are wet when the temperature starts to dip these spots might also be sanded for traction control.

Snow started falling at about 1 a.m. Monday.

At about 9:30 a.m. the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was on the scene of an eight-vehicle collision and a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near the Hwy 604 overpass, about 11 km north of Lacombe.

According to Environment Canada, Red Deer sees an average of 9.9 cm of snow in October. By November, an average of 16.6 cm of snow falls on the city.

Tuesday’s forecast was mainly sunny and 8 C. On Wednesday the temperature could reach 15 C and 21 C on Thursday.

Sikora said drivers have to be ready to adjust their driving habits at this time of year.Residents can find out more about the city’s snow and ice program at www.reddeer.ca.

“It’s all about being proactive and keeping one step ahead with our material management and equipment, and making sure we’re all geared up and ready.”



