Highway and road upgrades coming to Lacombe County

Lacombe County is planning to improve its roads and highways.

At a recent council meeting, the county authorized to add base paving to Range Road 28-2 from Township Road 41-2 to 41-4 and east to Highway 792.

The estimated cost of the Lacombe County paving project is close to three million.

Council will address dust control and ongoing maintenance concerns of Range Road 1-1 from Highway 12A north to the entrance into the Sandy Point Resort at a future council meeting.

Council will move ahead with a five-year bridge replacement schedule. The next step is to tender and award the capital bridge projects for 2018 to a contractor. The 2018 proposed replacements will be on Range Road 27-4, south of the county office; west of Lacombe and Lawton bridge between Township Road 41-4 west of Range Road 4-1.

Council will go ahead with bridge widening of BF 740 on Aspelund Road for close to a million dollars. Funds for the improvements will come from the bridge reserve.

Council also has authorized to tender and award the purchase of four 15-foot rotary cutter mowers for the agricultural services roadside mowing program.



