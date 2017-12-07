Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an elderly man to hospital with a head injury.

Red Deer RCMP were called to the Parkland Mall Walmart parking lot just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw two men argue before the collision before the pedestrian was struck by a car that fled the scene.

A 70-year-old man was sent to hospital in serious condition after sustaining a head injury.

On scene, police identified the suspect vehicle, through witness statements and surveillance video. Police arrested the man at his home shortly after, without incident.

A 37-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and failing to stop or remain at the scene of a collision.



