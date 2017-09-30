Hollman sets sights on re-election

Murray Hollman has set his sights on being re-elected to the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board of trustees.

“I still feel called to do it,” said Hollman. “I have more to offer and contribute to the board … and I’m very excited to be running again and am looking forward to the election.”

First elected in 2013, Hollman said with the division continuing to grow, creating new schools, portables and modernizing schools are key to meet the demand.

“We have a large growing division and with our preliminary numbers right now it looks like we’re going to be above four per cent growth this year,” said Hollman.

Creating space is the biggest issue the school board is facing, he added.

Hollman said he has experience, dedication and passion to bring to the table.

He wants to ensure Catholic education remains a permanent fixture in Alberta.

“I plan on continuing to be involved and to keep learning,” said Hollman.

Hollman said he was happy to see new schools opened and older schools renovated during his first term. He said he was particularly proud to be on the board of trustees when RDCRS opened its first Catholic school in Blackfalds this year.

“It was a great achievement to get that done on time and under budget.”

Giving back to the community is very important, he said.

“I think public service is important.”