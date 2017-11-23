Home invaders leave Innisfail man with head injury, police seek two suspects

A man suffered a head injury when he was attacked in his Innisfail home by two suspects.

Innisfail RCMP say the injury was non-life threatening.

Thursday, at 1 a.m., police were called to an Innisfail home on 37A Street for a reported home invasion.

Through their investigation, police said two unknown men with covered faces entered the home through an unlocked basement window and assaulted the man.

The victim’s mother interrupted the attack and the two men fled the scene in a white truck.

Police describe the first suspect as a short man with a thin build and pale white skin. He wore a balaclava and all black clothing.

The second suspect is a short man with a thin build and pale white skin. He has short dirty blonde hair, wore a black rag over his face and a ball cap.

Police continue to investigate. They say it does not appear to be a random attack and there is no safety concern for the general public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.


Most Read

