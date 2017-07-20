Homes chemical free near former Monfort landfill site in Highland Green

The former Monfort landfill is not affecting the indoor air quality of homes in Highland Green area.

Tests on a sample of 10 homes in the area concluded there were no chemicals from the Montfort landfill in a concentration that could be harmful to people or property.

Over the past year, the City of Red Deer tested the old landfill site in Highland Green after investigations in 2014 revealed there was potential for some landfill-related effects to the groundwater and soil vapour in the immediate vicinity.

The Monfort landfill is one of eight former landfill sites in the city that were tested as a part of a city initiated project to better understand the impact former landfills can have on the environment and nearby properties.

“Safety is our first priority,” said Tim Ainscough, Red Deer’s Red Deer environmental services manager in a press release. “This testing was absolutely necessary to ensure there were no chemicals of a concentration that could be harmful to people living in the area.”

The city worked with Alberta Health Services and Alberta Environment and Parks. The testing occurred between December 2016 and March 2017 in an effort to collect information and samples across all seasons.

No more indoor testing is planned, but more environmental monitoring will be conducted in 2017. The final report with data gathered from all completed and future testing is expected to be finished in spring 2018.

More details, including detailed test results, can be found at www.reddeer.ca/landfillassessment. Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the city at 403-342-8750.