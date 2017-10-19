House sales dip in September

House sales through the first nine months of the year similar to 2016

After a promising spring, house sales appear to be tapering off in Central Alberta.

The 343 homes sold last month is down seven per cent from the same month last year, according to Multiple Listing Service statistics compiled by the Central Alberta Realtors Association.

Over nine months, house sales are in line with last year with 3,050 properties changing hands, down 1.3 per cent for the same period in 2016.

The dollar value of all homes sold in September was $103.7 million, down 9.8 per cent from September 2016.

Province-wide house sales were up 2.5 per cent last month compared with September 2016.

New listings are down 11 per cent for September to 751. For the year, there have been 7,987 listings, almost unchanged from last year with listings down 0.07 per cent.

The Central Alberta Realtors Association represents about 560 realtors throughout the region.