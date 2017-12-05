Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

A recession-delayed 35-lot subdivision is expected to go ahead in Springbrook.

First approved in 2015, the single-family home development is slated for a 14.6-acre site on the east side of Springbrook.

Red Deer County’s municipal development commission conditionally approved subdivision for the project on Tuesday.

Among the conditions is that the developers pave the path from an existing sidewalk to a playground and outdoor basketball court. A sewage lift station must also be built.

The project is considered Phase 7 of the Malibu Communities in Springbrook.

Dave Dittrick, the county’s director of planning and development services, confirmed to a councillor that the project’s delay had much to do with the provincial economy.

“The economy kicked everyone in the pants,” he said, adding the required lift station is expensive.

Given the project’s proximity to the busy Hwy 2A and Airport Drive intersection, Alberta Transportation has asked the county to monitor the area once roadwork improvements are done for the development.

The province already plans to review the intersection, which is going to require upgrading in the future.


