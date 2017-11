Bike-a-thon cancelled

Hunting Hills High School’s bike-a-thon was cancelled Tuesday night after an online threat.

Red Deer RCMP were called to Hunting Hills High School after a threat was made against the school.

Close to 500 students were taking part in the 24-hour bike-a-thon, which was supposed to end Wednesday at noon.

Police helped evacuate students from the building, the Red Deer Public School District said.

More information is expected to be released today.