Hwy 2A collision under investigation

RCMP say a vehicle that hit the ditch on Hwy 2A south of Lacombe Saturday afternoon struck railway ties and an electrical box.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 12:30 p.m., a red minivan travelling southbound hit the east ditch then struck several railway ties, including one that ended up hitting a northbound vehicle.

The minivan driver was transported by ground ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in serious condition.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was treated on scene and released.

Blackfalds RCMP are looking for witnesses that may have witnessed the minivan enter the ditch. Anyone with information should call 403-885-3300 or the the RCMP Dispatch Centre at 403-885-3333 to be put in touch with a Blackfalds officer.



