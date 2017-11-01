In a city ravaged by heroin, a needle exchange stalls

CAMDEN, N.J. — Advocates say the shuttering of a needle exchange in Camden, New Jersey, has left many in a city notorious for heroin without a resource that has handed out thousands of sterile syringes.

The Camden Area Health Education Center hasn’t given out a syringe in more than a year after private development booted it from its previous location.

A spokesman for Mayor Dana Redd says officials haven’t found a replacement location “that does not negatively impact our Camden residents or the quality of life in the surrounding area.”

And though the exchanges are backed by the state health department, the stalling of the exchange in Camden has people in the area buying needles off the street.

Syringe exchanges are intended to reduce the spread of blood-borne illnesses such as hepatitis C and HIV.

Previous story
New Brunswick introduces exotic animal legislation after boys’ deaths

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month