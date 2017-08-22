Infant injured after falling through Penhold basement window

A one-year-old infant is recovering after falling through a window and into the basement of a Penhold home.

The Penhold fire department was called to the home just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after the child fell through a screened window.

Though the condition of the child is not known, the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening. The child was taken to hospital.

“These screens are not strong enough to withstand the weight of a child pushing against them and should never be relied on as a safety measure,” said acting lieutenant Bailey McKay.

Fire chief Jim Pendergast advised residents to not to underestimate a child’s mobility.

“Children can begin climbing before they can walk,” he said. “If you have children in the home, make sure to install window guards as early as possible. Toddlers are at the greatest risk because they are mobile, naturally curious and unaware of the danger.”