Influenza cases on the rise

More Central Albertans are rolling up their sleeves to be immunized against the flu this season.

As of Nov. 4 a total of 61,499 people received the vaccination, up from 43,290 the previous week, at Alberta Health Services Central Zone clinics, doctors offices and pharmacies.

Across the province 639,305 Albertans have been immunized.

So far there have been 51 lab-confirmed flu cases in Central Zone and 11 people admitted to hospital.

In Alberta there have been 408 confirmed flu cases, including Influenza A and B and a strain not yet identified, and 132 admitted to hospital.

Vaccine is available free to all Albertans six months of age and older through Alberta Health Services clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.

Last season 64 people with lab-confirmed influenza died, including 11 in Central Zone.



