Influenza returns to Central Alberta

Flu season is coming and Alberta Health Services says Central Albertans can fight back by getting immunized starting Oct. 23.

Vaccine is available free of charge to all Albertans six months of age and older through Alberta Health Services (AHS) clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

Dr. Ifeoma Achebe, medical officer of health with AHS Central Zone, said Central Zone has already been hit by sporadic cases, most of them this month.

“It’s a bit early. It’s even worse in places like Calgary. Calgary had an outbreak in the month of July. I think it’s going to be an early season but we’ll just wait and see how things play out,” Achebe said.

Last season 106,934 people were immunized in AHS Central Zone and across the province 1.17 million were vaccinated.

“We have enough vaccine for 35 per cent of the population in Alberta. Last year we didn’t make it up to 30 per cent but we’re hoping to do better this year.”

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.

In Alberta 64 people with lab-confirmed influenza died last season, including 11 in Central Zone.

This year the immunization campaign does not include a nasal vaccine spray for children.

“It won’t be unexpected to see kids pushing back a lot and crying kids in the immunization rooms. Kids generally are scared of needles. But it’s all for the good.”

AHS immunization clinics will be held at Westerner Park Harvest Centre, 4847A 19th St., on Oct. 23 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Oct. 24, 28 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. People can drop in or pre-book appointments by calling 403-356-6300.

Clinics will also be held at Golden Circle Senior Centre, 4620 47A Ave., on Nov. 6 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; at Kentwood Alliance Church, 4 Kennedy Dr., on Nov. 8 and 9 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and at Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church, 16 McVicar St., on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Immunization at Golden Circle Senior Centre, Kentwood Alliance Church, and Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church are drop in only.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

