Chris Hopp holds his son Owen, 4, while he gets an influenza vaccine Monday at the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton Hopp both let out cries as they received the influenza vaccine.

Their father, Chris Hopp, said if one member of his family got sick, the whole house would get sick as the two boys recovered from the shot.

“We want to be protected,” said Hopp, who attended the immunization clinic at the Westerner Park Harvest Centre. “We want to protect our family, my wife has it as well. It’s just a little trip this morning to prevent an illness later on that could last longer than just a morning.

“They’re excited about going back to daycare.”

Monday marked the start of the influenza clinics throughout the Alberta Health Services Central Zone.

Dr. Ifeoma Achebe, Central Zone medical officer of health, said last year there were 64 deaths across the province from influenza and 1,600 were hospitalized. In the Central zone, there were 11 influenza-related deaths.

“The good news is, it’s preventable,” said Achebe. “We highly recommend everyone get the shot. It’s free for everyone aged six months and older.”

Achebe said there was room for improvement in immunization rates. About 30 per cent of Albertans received the vaccine last year. There is enough vaccine in the province to immunize about 35 per cent of the population.

There are clinics scheduled all over Red Deer. Including five more days at the Harvest Centre, 4847A 19th St. Clinics also run there on Oct. 24, 25 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines are drop-in or an appointment can be made by calling 403-356-6300.

Clinics will also be held at Golden Circle Senior Centre, 4620 47A Ave., Nov. 6 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; at Kentwood Alliance Church, 4 Kennedy Dr., Nov. 8 and 9 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and at Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church, 16 McVicar St., Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those clinics are drop-in only.

This year the immunization campaign does not include a nasal vaccine spray for children.

“We can’t overemphasize the importance of vaccination,” said Achebe. “By getting the shot you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family and your loved ones. The disease can be very severe in the elderly and the very young so if we get it, we’re protecting the people around us.”

Though Alton said he wasn’t scared, his brother said he still felt a little pain.

“It’s still hurting,” he said.

For more information, including local clinic schedules, visit www.ahs.ca/influenza or call Health Link at 811.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Replay: Red Deer

Just Posted

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard… Continue reading

Local haunted house offers a chilling Halloween experience

Chad and Jarita Carlson’s annual venture also supports the Lacombe Food Bank

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 dancers revealed

In partnership with 2019 Canada Winter Games

Local church welcomes LGBTQ community

Gaetz Memorial United Church declares itself an Affirming Ministry

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer on Monday

The UCP candidate is hosting a series of town hall

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month