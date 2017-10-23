Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Chris Hopp holds his son Owen, 4, while he gets an influenza vaccine Monday at the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton Hopp both let out cries as they received the influenza vaccine.

Their father, Chris Hopp, said if one member of his family got sick, the whole house would get sick as the two boys recovered from the shot.

“We want to be protected,” said Hopp, who attended the immunization clinic at the Westerner Park Harvest Centre. “We want to protect our family, my wife has it as well. It’s just a little trip this morning to prevent an illness later on that could last longer than just a morning.

“They’re excited about going back to daycare.”

Monday marked the start of the influenza clinics throughout the Alberta Health Services Central Zone.

Dr. Ifeoma Achebe, Central Zone medical officer of health, said last year there were 64 deaths across the province from influenza and 1,600 were hospitalized. In the Central zone, there were 11 influenza-related deaths.

“The good news is, it’s preventable,” said Achebe. “We highly recommend everyone get the shot. It’s free for everyone aged six months and older.”

Achebe said there was room for improvement in immunization rates. About 30 per cent of Albertans received the vaccine last year. There is enough vaccine in the province to immunize about 35 per cent of the population.

There are clinics scheduled all over Red Deer. Including five more days at the Harvest Centre, 4847A 19th St. Clinics also run there on Oct. 24, 25 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines are drop-in or an appointment can be made by calling 403-356-6300.

Clinics will also be held at Golden Circle Senior Centre, 4620 47A Ave., Nov. 6 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; at Kentwood Alliance Church, 4 Kennedy Dr., Nov. 8 and 9 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and at Red Deer First Christian Reformed Church, 16 McVicar St., Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those clinics are drop-in only.

This year the immunization campaign does not include a nasal vaccine spray for children.

“We can’t overemphasize the importance of vaccination,” said Achebe. “By getting the shot you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family and your loved ones. The disease can be very severe in the elderly and the very young so if we get it, we’re protecting the people around us.”

Though Alton said he wasn’t scared, his brother said he still felt a little pain.

“It’s still hurting,” he said.

For more information, including local clinic schedules, visit www.ahs.ca/influenza or call Health Link at 811.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter