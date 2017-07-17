Information on air quality in Alberta updated hourly

In a second update on air quality and wildfires, the Alberta government said in a statement it is encouraging residents of, and visitors to, Alberta to be aware of air conditions and to take precautions against potential health concerns that can be associated with smoky air.

Information about the air quality in many areas of Alberta is updated hourly on the Alberta Environment Air Quality website.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has elevated the Provincial Operations Centre to Level 2 to enhance monitoring of the B.C. wildfires.

The Alberta government is also advising people to make financial donations to a recognized non-profit organization of their choice instead of providing material donations. Albertans can help the people affected by the fires in B.C. with a financial donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal through the Canadian Red Cross.

At this time, all highways into B.C. from Alberta are open to travel, but this could change as the wildfire situation progresses, the province said. Anyone planning to travel to B.C. are advised to monitor @DriveBC and @EmergencyInfoBC for up-to-date information on road closures and traffic impacts.

Information for travellers and tourists visiting B.C. is available at http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/info-for-travelers-tourists-in-bc

Anyone separated from their family in B.C. can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 (select language and then option 1).

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry has deployed 142 firefighters and support staff, fire air tankers, two birddog planes, 3,000 lengths of hose and 100 MK III pumps with kits to B.C. Alberta has also sent 40 Alberta members from the Special Tactical Operations unit.

Albertans can find out if there is a fire ban, restriction or advisory in their area by visiting AlbertaFireBans.ca.