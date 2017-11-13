Innisfail girl last seen four days ago

A 17-year-old girl has been missing for four days and Innisfail RCMP are hoping for help finding her.

Victoria Quamme was last seen by her mother on Nov. 9 at about 1 a.m. at home. She has since been reported missing.

She may be driving a black 2015 Lincoln MKX.

She is described as about 1.52 metres (five feet) tall and weighs about 78.92 kg (174 pounds). She has red hair, blue eyes and a Mad Hatter tatto on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black leggings.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com



