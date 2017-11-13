Innisfail girl last seen four days ago

A 17-year-old girl has been missing for four days and Innisfail RCMP are hoping for help finding her.

Victoria Quamme was last seen by her mother on Nov. 9 at about 1 a.m. at home. She has since been reported missing.

She may be driving a black 2015 Lincoln MKX.

She is described as about 1.52 metres (five feet) tall and weighs about 78.92 kg (174 pounds). She has red hair, blue eyes and a Mad Hatter tatto on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black leggings.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer man catches bike theft attempt on camera
Next story
Safe consumption site back on Red Deer City Council agenda

Just Posted

Red Deer man catches bike theft attempt on camera

Having lived in downtown Red Deer for three years, Matthijs Bos has… Continue reading

Safe consumption site back on Red Deer City Council agenda

Though some Red Deer councillors have called a safe consumption site “inevitable,”… Continue reading

Attendance at Agri-trade in Red Deer among best in a decade

Calling it the most attended Agri-Trade since 2009, organizers were elated after… Continue reading

Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one… Continue reading

Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Event supports Special Olympics Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month