Innisfail Mounties use spike belt at fast food drive-thru to stop stolen vehicle

Using a spike belt at the end of a fast food drive-thru, Innisfail police arrested a 39-year-old in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

At 1 p.m. on July 28, Innisfail RCMP on foot observed a suspicious vehicle in a drive-thru.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen and consequently told the male driver he was under arrest. The driver continued through the drive-thru and drove over the tire deflation device.

The vehicle proceeded a short distance until it collided with a fence and a power box. The driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. About 30 minutes later, he was arrested without further incident not far from the drive-thru.

Police confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Deer, they said it contained other property believed to be stolen and break-in instruments.

A 39-year-old male of Red Deer County faces 10 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday.