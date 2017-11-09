Innisfail RCMP investigate stolen vehicles

One man charged

Innisfail RCMP say they arrested a passenger allegedly riding in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, but are still looking for the driver.

Police said a truck that was left running was reported stolen. With the help of a GPS tracker, it was located at an Innisfail trailer park. The passenger fled on foot when police arrived and was eventually apprehended without further incident.

Meanwhile, the driver drove through a fence to flee police. RCMP attempted to track the vehicle but the driver’s erratic driving posed a risk to the public and the pursuit was called off.

The truck was found abandoned and another truck stolen from the same location.

A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of recognizance, and failing to appear. He also has eight outstanding warrants.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


Innisfail RCMP investigate stolen vehicles

