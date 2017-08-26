Innisfail RCMP looking for missing man with autism

Innisfail RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing man with autism.

Bobby Bastemeyer, 57, was last seen at 9:50 p.m. on Friday night when he walked away from his group home.

Police say he has been known to frequently run away from his group home and has been found walking along Hwy 2 towards Calgary or walking through backyards and fields in both the Town of Innisfail and Red Deer County in the past.

Bastemeyer is described as 1.78 m tall (5-foot-11), 86 kg (190 lb.), with short silver hair, blue eyes and scars on his forehead and upper cheek. He was last seen wearing dark blue pyjamas.

If you have any information on Bastemeyer’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341.