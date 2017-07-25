Innisfail RCMP make stolen property arrests

Four men facing charges after three separate incidentslast Friday and Sunday

Four men are facing stolen property charges after several arrests by Innisfail RCMP in recent days.

The first suspect was tracked down after Innisfail RCMP saw a holiday trailer with no licence plate being hauled on 50th Street in Innisfail about 2 a.m. last Friday.

Police confirmed the truck had been reported stolen and attempted to pull it over. The truck took off for Hwy 2, where police used a spike belt to stop it. The driver was arrested without incident.

A 27-year-old Edmonton man is facing numerous charges including possession of the stolen truck and holiday trailer.

About 1 p.m. on the same day, Innisfail RCMP spotted a vehicle driving with back end damage. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen.

Police monitored the vehicle and when a man climbed into the driver’s seat he was arrested without incident.

A 33-year-old male Red Deer man is now facing charges of possession of the stolen truck, along with firearm offences.

Last Sunday, at about 12:30 am, Innisfail RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Range Road 20. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and with a witness told police two men had fled from the vehicle. With the assistance from RCMP police dog services, the two men were located and arrested without incident.

A 34-year-old Sundre man and a 35-year-old Olds man are now facing possession of stolen property charges.