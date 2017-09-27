Innisfail RCMP deploy spike belt; two men arrested

Both driver and passenger were charged

Innisfail RCMP have arrested two men after using a spike belt to stop a stolen truck.

On Monday, police observed a truck driving with no tail lights on near a business in Innisfail.

The officers tried to pull the truck over, but the truck sped away at high speeds from police.

Instead of chasing the vehicle, police deployed a spike belt, which disabled the vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive away from police with flattened tires. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and RCMP arrested both driver and passenger without further incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by police.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen passport and possession of controlled substance.

A 23-year-old man was also charged with failing to stop for police, driving without a valid driver’s licence and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

The two men, of no fixed address, have separate court dates.



