Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA joins UCP rural crime task force

A Central Alberta MLA is joining the United Conservative Party’s newly created task force on rural crime.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre, Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt and Calgary-West MLA Mike Ellis, along with local municipal and law enforcement officials, were named to the task force Friday.

The announcement was made at the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties Fall Convention in Edmonton.

The task force will travel to rural communities hit hard by increasing crime in the coming months to discuss ideas on how to make life safer.

MacIntyre said he’s honoured to be on the task force.

“I believe we’re going to find a solution in the voices of Albertans who are experiencing this every day. They understand first-hand what is wrong,” he said.

The increased crime, even around his own home in Red Deer County, has become a big problem, he said.

“It’s an epidemic of crime right across the county. All of my neighbours have been hit – some of them multiple times. I want to be part of the solution,” said McIntyre.

After holding town hall-style meetings around the province, the task force will put together a report and present it to the government.

One possible way of decreasing crime in rural areas is keeping police officers on the road instead of being brought into the station for data entry, said MacIntyre.

“If officers arrest somebody committing a serious crime, it can take them an hour or two to process that person. That’s two hours that person is not able to respond to a crime,” he said.

McIntyre said hiring people to enter that data would be more effective.

Jason Kenney, UCP leader, said an escalating rural crime rate is a concern for many Albertans.

“This task force brings a wealth experience that will help us get to the bottom of this crisis and develop practical, common-sense solutions that will have a positive impact on victims,” said Kenney.


