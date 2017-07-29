International program at Olds College

Ricardo García-Galindo and María del Socorro Escobar-Chavez participate in the poetry reading activity as a part of the Proyecta 10,000 program at Olds College during July. (Contributed photo Olds College)

Knowing little about Alberta, a group from Mexico packed their bags to spend a month in the province.

Olds College hosted 30 people during the month of July as a part of the Proyecta 10,000 program, with the intention of helping them improve their english and learn more about Canada.

“It went by very fast, one month is almost not enough. We had the opportunity to practise our english in all types of situations,” said one of the students Maria del Socorro Escobar-Chavez.

There were some worries for the students as they made the trip to Canada at the start of the month, she said.

“Our main fear coming here was we not knowing if [Albertans] weren’t going to understand the things we would said and we’d get anxious and stressed because of that,” she said.

Throughout the classes and other activities meant to help improve the students’ english speaking abilities, the group was able to get over that fear and enjoy their time in the country, she said.

One of the activities was writing and reading poetry about topics such as love and human rights.

“It was quite easy actually,” she said. “We thought it’d be hard because we’re not used to poetry, but we could express our emotions easily through the poetry. I enjoyed it a lot.”

The trip wasn’t just about improving english, as it was also about learning more about another culture. One of the biggest surprises for the group was that it wasn’t cold every day, Escobar-Chavez said.

“That was something that surprised all of us, because it’s not too different from the weather we have in Mexico. We were surprised of by your kindness and hospitality too,” she said.

Originally from near Mexico City, Escobar-Chavez didn’t know anything about the Town of Olds when she was offered the chance to visit. Now, one month after first stepping on Canadian soil, she envisions herself visiting Canada again, she said.

“All of us have learned a lot … Nobody regrets coming here, it was that good. We’re really grateful for this opportunity.”

It wasn’t knowledge of english that was the biggest hurdle for the students to overcome, said Olds College head of international department Pablo Ortiz.

“They came to the college with an intermediate proficiency in english, but they were shy. They weren’t really confident when it came to oral skills and in four weeks that changed a lot.”

After having students leave Canada Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Ortiz said he’d like to see the program return next year.

The Proyecta 10,000 program aims to bring 10,000 Mexican undergraduate students, teachers and researchers to Canada in order to study english as a second language by 2018.