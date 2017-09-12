Intersection speeding cameras in action

Until Oct. 10, speed-on-green cameras will only issue warnings.

Intersection speed cameras have started issuing warning tickets at 10

Red Deer intersections.

Located at the same intersections as red light cameras, intersection speed cameras will issue

tickets to drivers who speed through these intersections on any light colour.

A warning period will run until Oct. 10, with regular tickets and fines starting

Nov. 1.

Speed infractions will follow the specified penalties as listed in the Alberta Traffic

Safety Act; demerit points are not issued for these offences.

“Intersection speed cameras complement our overall traffic enforcement strategy and

specifically target intersections, where we know 66 per cent of collisions happen,” said Paul

Goranson, protective services director.

The following intersections are equipped with red light cameras, intersection speed cameras

and warning signs for drivers. The cameras operate in four locations at a time and rotate

around the city in two-week intervals:

• 32nd Street – 30th Avenue eastbound

• 32nd Street – 30th Avenue southbound

• 50th Street – 30th Avenue eastbound

• 50th Street – 30th Avenue northbound

• 49th Street – 49th Avenue northbound

• 76nd Street – 50th Avenue. northbound

• 59th Street – 50th Avenue southbound

• 32d Street – Taylor Drive southbound

• 67th Street. – 50th Avenue northbound

• 32nd Street – 50th Avenue southbound

Automated traffic enforcement, which includes red light cameras, speed intersection cameras

and photo radar, complements the work done by the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit and

Community Peace Officers, and frees police officers to respond to collisions and conduct traffic

campaigns targeting distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and speeders at other high-risk

locations such as school and playground zones, says the city.

In Red Deer, automated traffic enforcement is in targeted areas, including locations with a

documented history of high collisions and/or speeding drivers, and areas with high pedestrian

traffic, per Alberta guidelines.

The revenue the city receives from automated traffic enforcement is used to support policing

costs.

Visit www.reddeer.ca/intersections for more detailed information on traffic safety initiatives in

Red Deer.