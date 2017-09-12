Intersection speeding cameras in action

Intersection speed cameras have started issuing warning tickets at 10
Red Deer intersections.
Located at the same intersections as red light cameras, intersection speed cameras will issue
tickets to drivers who speed through these intersections on any light colour.
A warning period will run until Oct. 10, with regular tickets and fines starting
Nov. 1.
Speed infractions will follow the specified penalties as listed in the Alberta Traffic
Safety Act; demerit points are not issued for these offences.
“Intersection speed cameras complement our overall traffic enforcement strategy and
specifically target intersections, where we know 66 per cent of collisions happen,” said Paul
Goranson, protective services director.
The following intersections are equipped with red light cameras, intersection speed cameras
and warning signs for drivers. The cameras operate in four locations at a time and rotate
around the city in two-week intervals:
• 32nd Street – 30th Avenue eastbound
• 32nd Street – 30th Avenue southbound
• 50th Street – 30th Avenue eastbound
• 50th Street – 30th Avenue northbound
• 49th Street – 49th Avenue northbound
• 76nd Street – 50th Avenue. northbound
• 59th Street – 50th Avenue southbound
• 32d Street – Taylor Drive southbound
• 67th Street. – 50th Avenue northbound
• 32nd Street – 50th Avenue southbound
Automated traffic enforcement, which includes red light cameras, speed intersection cameras
and photo radar, complements the work done by the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit and
Community Peace Officers, and frees police officers to respond to collisions and conduct traffic
campaigns targeting distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and speeders at other high-risk
locations such as school and playground zones, says the city.
In Red Deer, automated traffic enforcement is in targeted areas, including locations with a
documented history of high collisions and/or speeding drivers, and areas with high pedestrian
traffic, per Alberta guidelines.
The revenue the city receives from automated traffic enforcement is used to support policing
costs.
Visit www.reddeer.ca/intersections for more detailed information on traffic safety initiatives in
Red Deer.