Ireland seeks momentum on border ahead of key Brexit meeting

LONDON — Ireland’s foreign minister said Sunday that he’s hopeful Britain’s proposals for managing the Irish border after the U.K. leaves the European Union will generate the momentum to push stalled Brexit negotiations to their next phase.

As British and EU negotiators held weekend talks, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio he hoped a crunch meeting Monday would yield enough progress to “allow this Brexit negotiation process to open up to phase two of discussions,” focusing on future relations and trade.

The EU has given Britain a Monday deadline to produce concrete proposals on the key issues in their divorce talks, including maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to meet top EU officials Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk in Brussels to lay out the proposals that will be considered by EU leaders before a Dec. 14-15 summit.

May’s office said the meeting was “an important staging post” on the road to the summit, but there were “plenty of discussions still to go.”

May’s government has said there will be no “hard border” between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., once Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union in March 2019. Ireland and other EU countries still want to know how customs checkpoints and other typical border activities can be avoided.

The two sides are reportedly close to a deal on other big issues, including the size of the bill that Britain must pay for departing the bloc and the rights of citizens affected by Brexit.

But as the divorce talks hit a crucial stage, divisions within Britain’s governing Conservative Party over the EU are limiting the room May has to manoeuvr.

Lobbying group Leave Means Leave told May in a letter that she must refuse to compromise on several points, such as ensuring that European Court of Justice jurisdiction over Britain ends on the day the country officially out of the EU in 2019.

Several high-profile Conservative lawmakers signed the letter, including former Cabinet ministers Nigel Lawson and Owen Paterson.

Britain hopes the EU will agree to a two-year transition period after Brexit, but the bloc has insisted the Court of Justice would have to retain its authority in Britain during that time.

A senior German member of the European Parliament, David McAllister, said Sunday that he thought there was a “50-50” chance of a breakthrough in the negotiations this month.

“I think both sides are working very hard to get a deal, but we’re not quite there yet,” he told British broadcaster ITV.

Previous story
Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee
Next story
Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

Just Posted

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Using real or fake Christmas trees, Red Deer residents stick to their traditions

Regardless of whether a person prefers a real or fake Christmas tree,… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month