Jason Habuza to run for Mayor of Red Deer

Two are vying for the mayor’s seat

Burger King manager Jason Habuza is challenging incumbent Tara Veer to become the next mayor of the city of Red Deer. Photo supplied

Mayor Tara Veer has some competition.

Another person is in the running to become Red Deer’s next mayor.

Red Deer resident Jason Habuza, 46, has filed his nomination papers. Habuza has lived in Red Deer for 10 years and is the manager of Burger King. He is running on a platform that includes better transportation, lowering property taxes and better policing.

Should he be elected, Habuza would like to implement a municipal police service in Red Deer. The concept would be similar to police services that exist in bigger centres like Edmonton and Calgary.

Candidates for municipal councils and school boards have until noon on Sept. 18 to file their nomination papers.

Residents can keep an eye on who is in the running for all positions in real time on the city’s website at reddeer.ca under city government.

But the official list of nominees will not be available until after Nomination Day.

Incumbent councillors Ken Johnston, Lawrence Lee, Lynne Mulder, Tanya Handley, Diane Wyntjes, have also filed their nomination papers. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 17 names were vying for eight councillor positions for the City of Red Deer.

Candidates for Red Deer Public or Red Deer Catholic School board trustees are also listed. Red Deer Public incumbents Dianne Macaulay, Jim Watters and Cathy Peacocke have handed in their paperwork. Anne Marie Watson is seeking another term for the Catholic board of trustees.

Matt Chapin is running for both Red Deer council and as a public school board trustee.

