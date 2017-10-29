Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in pursuing his desire to go head-to-head with NDP Premier Rachel Notley.

Less than 24 hours after winning 61 per cent of the vote in the fledgling United Conservative Party leadership – former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney already has a Calgary riding in which he can try to get a seat in the legislature.

Dave Rodney, the longtime member for Calgary Lougheed, announced he would be stepping down this week to make room for the Kenney. Rodney was the last member who served in former Premier Ralph Klein’s government.

Kenney told a news conference on Sunday that it’s his responsibility to try to contest a byelection.

“There is a constitutional responsibility for the opposition to be prepared to be an alternative government and the leader needs to be there,” Kenney said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“I look forward to my first conversation with Premier Notley. I’m confident she will respect the long standing Westminster Parliamentary Convention of calling a byelection without delay when there is a party leader seeking entry to the legislature.”

Kenney said he doesn’t intend to micromanage the UCP agenda during the legislative session that begins this week.

But he also doesn’t intend to waste an opportunity to get fully involved in the political process. Kenney said if a seat hadn’t become available he would have been content doing the “heavy lifting” required to grow the party and recruit what he calls an “A team” of strong, diverse candidates.

Kenney said the UCP’s founding convention is scheduled for May 4, 5 and 6 of next year in Red Deer, Alta.

He isn’t worried that the party will get caught off guard by an early election call by the NDP government.

“This NDP government knows that they are living on borrowed time. They’re ideological true believers and they value every single day they have to try to change the province and try to recreate it in their political image,” he said.

“I cannot see them voluntarily giving up a single day of power because of their ideological drive to remake Alberta in their own image.”

Kenney isn’t worried that a lack of a party platform will hurt the UCP in his byelection or with Albertans. He said he has already indicated he will kill the provincial carbon tax, reduce spending and restart the Alberta economy.

There will be no nomination meetings, other than his in Calgary Lougheed, before the founding convention next year.

Kenney said he has made it clear that the UCP will not fall into the trap of taking anything for granted despite polls showing the party with a massive advantage over the NDP. He said it will also remain humble after the former PC government that was defeated by the NDP in 2015 was accused of being arrogant.

“If we work hard, stay humble and earn every vote we will ensure this NDP government is one and done. There is no guaranteed election outcome,” Kenney said.

“I’m confident but we’re not going to take anything for granted.”

Previous story
Insider Q&A: Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann talks AI, rivals
Next story
Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

Just Posted

Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Red Deerians hope for a rehabilitation centre to help people with addictions

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month