The UCP candidate is hosting a series of town hall

United Conservative Party candidate Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer on Monday.

The candidate is hosting a town hall in Red Deer. He will also host similar gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary.

Kenney will be at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre at 7 p.m. on Monday.

A short speech by the candidate will be followed by a question and answer period.



