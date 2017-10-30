Photo via Facebook

Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA named leader of Opposition

Kenney announced his party’s leadership team on Monday including Jason Nixon

Local MLA Jason Nixon has been appointed the leaer of the opposition in the Alberta legislature.

The Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA was appointed by United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney when Kenney unveiled his party’s caucus leadership team on Monday.

As the leader of the opposition, Nixon will be the house leader for the party.

Until Kenney is able to enter the legislature, Nixon will be responsible for leading the efforts of the UCP caucus in the legislature as the Fall session commenced Monday.

“We have a strong, UCP caucus ready to stand up for Albertans who feel the pain of the disastrous economic policies of the Alberta NDP and Trudeau Liberals,” said Kenney in a news release.

His caucus will focus on jobs and economic growth.

Other names announced on Monday are Leela Aheer appointed as the deputy leader, Ric McIver as chief whip, Prab Gill as deputy whip and Angela Pitt as deputy house leader.

On Sunday, Calgary MLA Dave Rodney announced he will quit to give Kenney a seat in the legislature. Rodney currently holds Calgary-Lougheed riding.

Next on UCP’s agenda is to hold Trudeau government accountable to Albertans. The UCP caucus will seek unanimous consent to introduce a motion calling on the NDP to respond to Trudeau’s use of the National Energy Board to kill pipeline projects like TransCanada’s Energy East.

TransCanada announced a 30-day suspension citing “recent changes announced by the NEB” following which, they terminated the application entirely.


