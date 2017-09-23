Jeremy Moore taxes aim at taxes, fiscal accounability

Focusing his campaign on lower taxes, fiscal accountability and transparency, local business owner Jeremy Moore has joined the field of candidates seeking a seat on Red Deer city council.

Moore is a past president of both the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery board and Sunnybrook Farms. He is also the president of the Lacombe Fish and Game Association. He feels like taking the next step onto city council.

The biggest issue facing council is taxation, according to Moore.

“I want to make sure taxation is kept to a minimum,” said Moore. “I think we’ve been well taxed over the last 10 years. I know Tara has done, not a bad job holding the line, but it has taken an election year to try to get them to be reasonable.”

Policing is another issue that Moore would address if he were elected to city council.

“I think our crime is a little bit out-of-control,” said Moore. “I know myself and others have been the victims of crime in the last four years.

“As a council we need to look at our municipal policing, ensure that we are doing the best we can to protect the residents of Red Deer and support our local law enforcement officers.”

Moore believes in community-minded decision making, saying he wants to ensure council brings the right people to the table when discussing various issues.

Moore own his own maintenance company, Moore Maintenance, and has lived in Red Deer for most of his life. He, his wife and six children are proud to call Red Deer home.

“I feel that my generation, people with young families, is under-represented on the current council. I have kids in elementary, junior and high school and with that I have a pretty good understanding of what young families are having to do to make ends meet.”