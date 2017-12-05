Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is inviting neighbours and partners in the Red Deer River area to celebrate the holidays together.

On Saturday, the community is invited to stop in for a hot chocolate and some seasonal treats from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Underwood property on Township Road 364.

Attendees will have an opportunity to take home a blue spruce holiday tree. A limited number of pre-cut trees are available by donation.

Earlier this week, NCC conservation volunteers removed blue spruce trees from the Haynes property near Pine Lake. When NCC acquired the Haynes property in 2011, it also inherited a tree farm full of white and blue spruce. While white spruce is indigenous to the area, the Colorado blue spruce is not, so NCC’s naturalization plan has targeted them for removal.

This is the second year NCC has hosted a tree removal event, followed by a community open house. Last year, more than 70 neighbours, donors, partners and landowners came out to enjoy a hot beverage, a warm fire, and a wreath making activity.

“Last year, I hoped that this event would allow us to further engage with the community, meet new people and give away some trees. It was one of the highlights of my time with NCC, and I look forward to meeting more people this year and continuing this festive tradition,” said Alia Snively, NCC’s natural area manager for Central Alberta.

NCC has been actively working in the Red Deer River area for more than a decade. To date, the organization has helped conserve 9,500 acres (3,800 hectares) in the area. This region was selected for conservation because it contains the highest density of intact parkland in Central Alberta.

Directions to Underwood house:

From Highway 42 east, turn south on Range Road 254A. This road curves and turns into Township Road 364. Take the second access road on the left, marked by NCC signs, and follow the driveway towards the house.



