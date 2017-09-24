Red Deer Christmas Bureau volunteers Don Yamagishi and John Steinbach fill a Christmas hamper for a client at the Christmas Bureau on Wednesday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff) Red Deer Christmas Bureau volunteers Don Yamagishi and John Steinbach fill a Christmas hamper for a client at the Christmas Bureau on Wednesday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Join the Outkasts for a toy run and car show

The event supports Red Deer Christmas Bureau

Join the Outkasts Car Club of Red Deer for the third annual run Toy Run and Car Show on Sept. 30.

The event is in support of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

The organizers are hoping to surpass last year’s goal — where $1,600 in cash and gift cards plus 200 toys were collected.

The toy run is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parkland Mall parking lot on Sept. 30. Toys, cash and gift cards can be dropped off at the location.

People can check out cars and have a free hot dog and pop that day. For every toy donation, they will be entered for cash draws.

