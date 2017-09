Forum is scheduled on Oct. 3

United Conservative Party candidate Jason Kenney confirms attendance at the candidate’s debate in Red Deer.

The debate is scheduled on Oct. 3 at the Central Alberta Theatre at 4214-58 Street.

Other candidates running in the race to become UCP leader are former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean, former Wildrose Party president Jeff Callaway and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer.

Voting is set to take place between Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.



