Kenney hosting conservative unification referendum town hall in Red Deer

Alberta Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney shake hands after announcing a unity deal between the two in Edmonton. (Canadian Press file photo)

Working towards a next step in the path towards a unified conservative party, Jason Kenney is coming to Red Deer.

After winning the Progressive Conservative Party’s leadership race, Kenney is now building towards a referendum on unifying the PCs and the Wildrose Party.

He will hold a town hall on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming unity referendum and the future of Alberta. The town hall is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Radisson, 6500 67th St., in the Winspear Room.

For more information visit www.jasonkenny.com.