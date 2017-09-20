Kenney upset about Hunting Hills High School political spectrum banner

Hunting Hills High School will modify a political and economic spectrum banner after one United Conservative Party leadership candidate called it “hard to believe.”

Jason Kenney bashed the banner in a press release on Tuesday.

“According to some people, Conservatives are closer to fascism than the centre, while Liberals are presented as right wing and the Green Party, which doesn’t have an elected MLA or MP in Alberta, occupies the centre,” said Jason Kenney.

Kenney said the NDP government is creating a “lose-lose situation” for students and teachers by “introducing politics into the classroom.”

“No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, we should all be concerned that students are being taught a completely distorted and biased version of Canada and Alberta’s political spectrum,” said Kenney.

Hunting Hills responded Wednesday, saying the banner was created by social studies teachers at the school five years ago, using a variety of sources and resources.

Staff will review and modify the banner to show a number of political party perspectives over time.

Darwin Roscoe, Hunting Hills principal, said the school’s teachers continue to strive to provide the best education possible.

“We are aware of recent comments regarding this resource and will consider the feedback as we make modifications to best reflect the constantly changing political spectrum,” said Roscoe.

In the course Social Studies 30, students investigate, analyze and evaluate government policies and actions.