Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project, Kentwood is holding a Meet Your Neighbours night to get the initiative started.

Kentwood is part of the Great Neighbours Initiative, which is designed to help neighbours meet one another and build connections to boost health, promote safety, reduce isolation and increase belonging.

On Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kentwood residents are invited to the Kentwood Alliance Church, 4 Kennedy Dr., for the event.

There, residents can meet and connect with their neighbours, discover the best parts of the community, answer questions about what’s important about neighbourhoods and have a snack.

The Great Neighbours Initiative is funded by Red Deer and District Family and Community Support Services.

Other communities involved in the initiative are Highland Green, Inglewood, South Hill, Pine Lake and Springbrook.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/greatneighbours.



