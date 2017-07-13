Khadr money freeze request rejected

TORONTO — A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze Omar Khadr’s assets.

The request for an injunction came from the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The widow, Tabitha Speer, will be asking a Canadian court to enforce a US$134-million wrongful-death judgment against Khadr handed down in Utah.

The judge hearing today’s case had said the request to freeze Khadr’s assets pending a trial was “extraordinary.”

Speer’s husband, U.S. Sgt. Chris Speer, was killed in Afghanistan in July 2002. Khadr admitted to throwing the killer grenade, but later recanted, saying it was only so he could get away from American custody in Guantanamo Bay.

More to come.