Kick it to the curb this weekend

Kick it to the Curb takes place in Red Deer Saturday and Sunday, snow or shine.

Residents are encouraged to repurpose unwanted goods and find new homes for still-useful items. Unwanted items can be placed at the curb and marked as “free” so others can find a new life for them.

Waskasoo Environmental Education Society will host the Trash to Treasure Swap Meet once again, where residents can bring their items and browse for new-to-them treasures at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. Residents can drop off or pick up items Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to use social media with the hashtag #RDKickIt2017 to post pictures of their unwanted items so others can easily find some new treasures. Popular items to set out include furniture, books and toys. To see a list of prohibited items, such as child car seats, visit the webpage.

For event details visit www.reddeer.ca/kickit



