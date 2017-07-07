Kim Mitchell playing Western Days

A major Canadian rocker is a late addition to Westerner Days in Red Deer.

Kim Mitchell, singer of hit songs Go For Soda Rock and Roll Duty, and Patio Lanterns, will be playing at the ENMAX Centrium Thursday, July 20.

It was announced Friday that Mitchell will be filling the vacant spot in the lineup, performing alongside Chilliwack. There was a vacancy after Kenny Shields and Streetheart, who were originally set to perform at the show, were forced to cancel due to an illness.

Mitchell is a multi-platinum artist and has won three Juno awards throughout his storied career.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

The other performances, Jess Moskaluke, Nice Horse and Hey Romeo on July 19, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Jamie Woodfin and Ken Stead on July 21 and Coleman Hell along with Jocelyn Alice on July 22, are still on as scheduled.