Kingsfield wants to bring experience from Penhold town council to Red Deer

After serving one term as a Penhold town councillor, Cory Kingsfield wants to bring this experience to Red Deer.

Having relocated to to the city, Kingsfield has joined the race for eight city council positions. He served on Penhold town council from 2013 to 2016, when he had to resign as he moved to Red Deer.

Kingsfield worked from 2008 to 2015 as a peace officer in Red Deer. Now he works with Alberta Ticket Defence, which offers defence representation for people facing traffic and bylaw tickets, process serving and commissioner for oaths.

“I want our policing to be pro-active, not re-active,” said Kingsfield. “Right now, the way I see things, the RCMP react to crime.

“Having been in the law enforcement environment, I want things to change. City administration needs to address these things and they haven’t.”

Since announcing his candidacy, he said he’s heard a number of complaints about how the city has been run and he wants to help fix that.

He ran for Penhold town councillor in 2013 after feeling his taxes were too high. He had moved out of Red Deer with the dream of building his own home, but he quickly found he was paying a lot in property taxes.

“My taxes were ridiculous,” said Kingsfield. “Every year they went up and up and up. My decision to run was mostly based on that. It seemed the municipality was just spending ridiculous amounts of money.”

In his time on Penhold town council, Kingsfield said they never increased taxes and decreased taxes in 2017.

“I plan on bringing that same philosophy with me to Red Deer council,” said Kingsfield. “We’re going to do more with less. I’m going to do my part to keep property taxes from increasing as well as looking at ways to improve crime prevention.”

He has two daughters aged 11 and 15.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

