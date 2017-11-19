Lucky and Angel; two kittens rescued after allegedly being dumped from a vehicle near Pipestone Links Golf Course south of Millet. Photo courtesy of Rod Day

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

Two kittens abandoned on a country road have found their fur-ever home thanks to the kind heart and quick thinking of a passing motorist who witnessed the event.

On Nov. 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the Pipestone Links Golf Course, south of the Town of Millet, Rod Day noticed what he initially though was another motorist dumping garbage along the road. However, upon closer inspection he realized it was actually two young kittens being left on the road. “She rolled down her window and dropped each kitten out the window like it was trash.”

Day says when the driver of the vehicle noticed him she fled the scene, using her hand to cover her face. “When she saw me she just took off.”

“I was in shock. I was like ‘what the heck just happened’,” he added.

Day had seen a partial of the vehicle’s license plate and tried to catch up to the speeding vehicle see if his dash camera could capture the entire sequence. “She was driving so fast down the country road I couldn’t catch up to her.”

He let off the chase, concerned about the speed, the narrowness of the road, other motorists, and children in the area who would be getting home from school about that time.

Using his vehicle’s built-in communications system, Day contacted his wife who attended the scene and rescued the two kittens from the road. He says the black seemed to be in shock and its fur was sticking to the ice.

“She put them on the heated seat,” said Day.

Day took his dash camera and the partial of the licence plate to the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment that afternoon, where he was turned away; he says at the front counter he was told the items would not even be looked at. “I left there pretty disappointed.”

Within an hour of posting the kittens’ story on Facebook the couple was contacted by a women in Gwynne who wanted to adopt them for her daughter. “She saw this and it broke her heart.”

Day says the adopter will take the kittens to a vet to ensure they are alright from their ordeal.

“She’s the hero, not me,” said Day.

On Nov. 16 Day says he received a phone call from the RCMP stating his previous in-person visit was not properly followed by protocol and he was asked to return with his dash camera.

A file with the RCMP has been opened and the ASPCA has opened an investigation.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson
Next story
Back-to-work legislation ends five-week Ontario college strike

Just Posted

WATCH: Christmas Wish Breakfast toy donations almost double

All toys donated Sunday will be given to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Red Deer Salvation Army

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Mothers Against Drunk Driving hold candlelight vigil

Four-and-a-half years ago Marilyn Rinas’ husband was killed in a collision with… Continue reading

Thousands expected at memorial for fallen police officer in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The streets of Abbotsford, B.C., will be lined with… Continue reading

One person dead, five others injured in early-morning crash in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — A man who was checking the damage on his… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month