Kosovo political parties fail to elect parliament’s speaker

The political groups in Kosovo’s parliament have failed to reach a compromise on electing a new speaker, creating uncertainty that the coalition that won a June election can muster majority votes.

The political groups met Friday, a day after new lawmakers were sworn in. The June 11 election’s winners, former leaders of Kosovo’s war of independence from Serbia, have 39 out of 120 seats in parliament.

To secure at least 61 votes, they will need backing from other political groups or to pick up the support from individual lawmakers.

Electing the parliament speaker and choosing the new prime minister requires majority votes.

The political groups agreed to meet again next Wednesday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which is not recognized by Belgrade.