Kraay Family Farm opens for 2017

An aerial view of the corn maze at Kraay Family Farm in Lacombe. The farm opened for the season on July 21. (Photo contributed)

It’s time to get lost in Lacombe’s corn maze.

Kraay Family Farm, home of Alberta’s first corn maze, recently opened for its 18th year giving people the chance to journey through the maze, play mini-golf, bounce on jumping pillows and much more.

“We were really excited to get back and have people on the farm again to show them the new things we have,” said Kraay Family Farm owner Rachel Kraay.

The maze has a special look this year, as the farm is celebrating Canada’s 150th year. While sifting through the maze you may not be able to tell, but it’s shaped like a giant maple leaf.

Along with the maze and other returning favourites, there are a handful of new activities people can experience at the farm including a giant hamster wheel, practice bucking broncos and an educational game involving pulleys.

The weather wasn’t cooperating on opening day as it was mostly filled with rain. Since then the weather has been better and a good amount of people have been coming through the farm, Kraay said.

“We had a family here from Edmonton on Saturday who were here for 12 hours. Stuff like that makes us happy,” she said.

A different Edmonton family, Glyn Murgatroyd, Nadine Riopel and their two young children, were at the Kraay Family Farm for the first time on Tuesday. It’s a trip the family, especially their young son Samuel, was looking forward to.

“For the past three days Sam’s been asking, ‘When are we playing mini-golf? When are we playing mini-golf?’ So he’s been pretty excited,” Riopel said.

In addition to the mini-golf the family was looking forward to the corn maze and seeing the farm animals as well, Murgatroyd said.

Also on Tuesday Elnora’s Vanessa Sigurdson, alongside her daughter Amber and other family members, visited the farm. Between this trip and past trips the children always seem to enjoy the jumping pillows, while she’s a fan of the corn maze, she said.

“I’m just amazed how much stuff they have here to do. It’s like there’s more and more every year. It definitely keeps the kids busy,” she said.

There are events the farm is holding through the end of the year, such as a magic day and a solar eclipse party, that Kraay said she is very excited for.

For more information on those events and what other activities can be found at the farm you can visit www.kraayfamilyfarm.com.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com