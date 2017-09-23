Kristinson eyes seat at the Red Deer city council table

Communication, health care and addictions treatment are some of the main reasons Jim Kristinson wants to be a Red Deer councillor.

“I think we need more proactive communicating coming out of city council to the public,” said Kristinson, referring to the bike lanes issue from 2012 and 2013.

“Everyone was complaining about the bike lanes and the citizens of Red Deer felt they hadn’t been consulted. This was something city council just voted to do and they didn’t have a say in it.”

This time around he sees the issue as the roundabouts that have been built around the city.

“It’s the same thing, people are saying the city just went ahead and did it. Four years from now, at election time, I don’t want to hear people saying they didn’t get consulted on the Riverlands.”

He would also like to see the city pushing the provincial government to bring a new, second, hospital to the city.

“We’ve spend enough money renovating the current hospital,” said Kristinson. “I’ve lived in Red Deer for 19 years and since the day I moved here, the hospital has been under renovations. It seems to me we’re spending a lot of money to move walls around, but we aren’t really gaining any ground.”

For many years, Kristinson and his wife have pushed for a treatment centre in Red Deer. This issue is close to his heart and he wants to continue fighting for it as a city councillor.

“We lost our oldest son to an overdose death,” he said. “We have another son in recovery now, he’s doing well. There’s no where in Central Alberta getting addicts long-term health care. I firmly believe when an addict decides they want help, that help needs to be available. There can’t be a wait.”

He has lived in Red Deer for 19 years and worked in the oil and gas industry, building maintenance and operated a handi-van. He met his wife while volunteering at Loaves and Fishes, now the Mustard Seed.