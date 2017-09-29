Kuhnen Park to get washrooms

Kuhnen family donated 140 acres of Lacombe County in 2015 for park next to Lacombe Lake

Lacombe County’s Kuhnen Park is getting restrooms.

Eagle Builders cut $3,000 off the price to sweeten the deal. The new price is $45,825 for the building and another $2,000 for crane rental.

The cement structure is easy to clean and virtually vandalism-proof, said Phil Lodermeier, the county’s manager of operations.

County staff reviewed a number of suitable locations around the county for a new restroom and Kuhnen Park came out on top.

In 2015, Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 140 acres at the south end of Lacombe Lake to the county with the proviso that it be kept in its natural state for public use and not be sold.

A network of trails has been created in the park, which is expected to get busier as word spreads.

“It’s going to get noticed,” said Lodermeier. “It’s one of those hidden gems.”

The new washroom building will be put in place this fall.



