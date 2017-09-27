Lacombe Airport gets new name

Lacombe Airport changing name to Lacombe Regional Airport and welcomes Lacombe County to partnership

Lacombe Airport has a new deal and a new name.

A new airport lease and operating agreement was approved by Lacombe city council on Monday. The city owns the airport and the Lacombe Flying Club operates it.

The latest agreement includes Lacombe County, which prompted the change of name to Lacombe Regional Airport, which reflects its regional economic focus.

Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie says the addition of the county “provides the facility with a solid foundation on which to continue operations, providing services to the community and attracting business to the area.”

Under the terms of the 25-year agreement, the city will provide the amount of the flying club’s annual tax bill — $22,230 in 2017 — to offset operating costs. Lacombe County will provide $10,000 annually.

The airport was established in 1962. The registered aerodrome has a 900-metre asphalt runway. It is used by recreational pilots, business travellers, STARS, Alberta Health Services Medi-Vac, RCMP, civil air search and rescue and government.



