Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Breakdancer Jayden Adler, of Lacombe, has advanced to the next level of competition for the chance to attend the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games. (File photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

A Lacombe breakdancer is a step closer to competing at the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Jayden “Jaybird” Adler, 15, was among seven B-girls who attended a North American qualifier in Philadelphia, Pa. held earlier this month who will go on to compete in Tokyo, Japan in May to see who will go to the Youth Summer Olympic Games in October.

In Japan Adler will compete against B-girls from North and South America.

Adler said her experience in Philadelphia was amazing.

“It was really cool because I got to meet some of the people that are classified as best in the world which is pretty big for a small-town person like me,” said Adler on Wednesday.

“It gave me a new perspective on everything.”

In December 2016, the International Olympic Committee added breakdancing, karate and sport climbing to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Adler has been breakdancing for three years and was one of about 4,000 B-boy and girls who submitted one-minute videos to the World Dance Sport Federation to compete to represent their country at the Youth Olympics.

She said at the latest competition she learned the importance of adding personality from other B-girls to throw off competitors and grab the attention of judges.

“Some of them were funny, some of them were super sassy instead of just serious and straight-faced so it gave me a perspective on how to find my own personality and use it in battle,” said Adler who dances with Pound It Hip Hop Studio in Red Deer.

She said the opportunity just to meet other B-girls meant a lot.

“B-girls aren’t a huge thing. There’s not as many of them as there are B-b0ys.”

To train for Japan Alder said she will work with her crew on maintaining her current abilities and with trainers to develop further skills.

She said increasing her confidence will also be key to a good performance in Japan.

“Whether you believe you can or cannot, you’ll be right. You just have to believe you can.”



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter