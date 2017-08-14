Lacombe B-girl makes it to Youth Olympic Games qualifier

Breakdancer Jayden Adler, of Lacombe, will be competing in the North American qualifier for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocae staff)

A Lacombe breakdancer is one of eight Canadian youth — and the only Albertan — who has a chance to compete at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Jayden “Jaybird” Adler, 15, is one of three B-girls chosen from Canada, and one of 99 girls internationally, who will compete in the North American qualifier to be held in October in Philadelphia, Pa.

Adler has been breakdancing for three years and was one of about 4,000 B-boy and girls who submitted a one-minute video to breakingforgold.com with the World Dance Sport Federation.

Adler, who dances with Pound It Hip Hop Studio in Red Deer, said she started breakdancing after she saw her first competition and fell in love with it.

“I just like breaking the most out of all the styles,” Adler said.

“Everyone is out there to show they’re better, you have the most tricks, you can do the best moves and nobody else can beat you. It’s a lot of fun.”

In December 2016, the International Olympic Committee added breakdancing, karate and sport climbing to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Adler said some people don’t consider dance an Olympic sport, but it requires just as much endurance and ability as a sport like basketball.

“You still have to have the skill and balance and knowledge to know how to dance. I think it will be recognized as a sport,” Adler said.

szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com